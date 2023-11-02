No. 22 Kansas goes for 1st road win vs. Iowa St. since ’08; Cyclones look to stay tied atop Big 12

No. 22 Kansas (6-2, 3-2 Big 12, No. 23 in CFP) at Iowa State (5-3, 4-1), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET…

No. 22 Kansas (6-2, 3-2 Big 12, No. 23 in CFP) at Iowa State (5-3, 4-1), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Iowa State by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Kansas leads 51-45-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas is one game out of first place in the Big 12 and would keep pace with a second straight win over the Cyclones. The Jayhawks, coming off their upset of then-No. 6 Oklahoma, are going for consecutive conference wins for the first time since 2008. Iowa State would remain in a tie for first place if it can post a fourth straight win for the first time since 2020, when it reached the Big 12 title game.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas RBs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw vs. Iowa State’s run defense. Neal and Hishaw have combined for more than 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns and are the top running back combo in the Power Five. They lead a KU ground game averaging over 200 yards per game. The Cyclones are third in the Big 12 in rushing defense and have allowed only two opponents to go over 150 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas: DL Austin Booker is tied for the Big 12 lead with six sacks, including a big one at the KU 20 last week that caused Oklahoma to turn over the ball on downs. Booker had five other stops against the Sooners, and his 37 for the season are 20 more than any other OU defensive lineman.

Iowa State: RB Eli Sanders has run for at least 90 yards in two of his last three games and is the Cyclones’ best chance to exploit Kansas’ defensive weakness. Four straight KU opponents have run for more than 200 yards and combined for 12 rushing touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas has lost seven straight in Ames since winning there in 2008. … KU coach Lance Leipold has not named a starting quarterback. Jason Bean has started four straight games in place of the injured Jalon Daniels. … S Kenny Logan has 346 career tackles and needs two more to set the KU record for a defensive back. … The Cyclones are going for the second 4-1 conference start in program history, and first since 2020. … ISU QB Rocco Becht has thrown at least one TD pass in all eight games and his total of 13 is three off the freshman record owned by Brock Purdy. … ISU would be bowl-eligible for the sixth time in seven years if it wins.

