No. 21 Oklahoma State could punch Big 12 title game ticket vs BYU in regular-season finale

The last time Oklahoma State played in Stillwater, one of the goal posts came down after a dramatic win over rival Oklahoma.

Three weeks later, the Cowboys could produce another memorable moment at home. Depending on results in Friday’s two Big 12 games, No. 21 Oklahoma State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12, No. 20 CFP) might be able to clinch a spot in the conference title game with a win over BYU on Saturday. The Cowboys are tied for second in the Big 12 with Oklahoma and Kansas State — teams they’ve already beaten — after winning six of seven.

“The message that I give them is that over the last eight weeks, they bought into the process to get to Saturday,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. “I just want them to continue the process that they’ve used over the last eight weeks. That gives them the best chance to play well on Saturday afternoon.”

The Cowboys’ cleanest path to the title game requires No. 7 Texas beating Texas Tech on Friday, then a win over BYU. If either of those results go the other way, a dizzying array of tiebreaker scenarios could come into play.

“The only thing I can control is us getting ready to play in this game,” Gundy said. “Beyond that point, I don’t have anything to do with it.”

BYU (5-6, 2-6) could become bowl eligible in its first season in the Big 12. It would be the Cougars’ sixth straight bowl trip if they can pull the upset.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our guys play this last game of the regular season and trying to find a way to extend our season so we can enjoy what comes with bowl games, which is the extra practices and time together,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said.

BYU wants to take another step forward after a solid performance in a 31-24 loss to Oklahoma last week.

“Sometimes after a loss the focus becomes the negative,” Sitake said. “I think it’s important today to praise the guys, build them up and continue to motivate them from the things we saw that were positive.”

Sitake isn’t sure how his quarterback situation will pan out this week. Kedon Slovis, who has been fighting shoulder and elbow injuries, and Jake Retzlaff could get snaps.

“Whoever gives us the best chance will be the guy taking the first snap,” Sitake said. “That’s not to say the other one’s eliminated from being in the game.”

GORDON’S GAS-UPS

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II is tied for the national lead with 1,414 yards rushing. This week, he was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top running back, and the Walter Camp Award, which goes to the nation’s best player. He’s a three-time Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week winner and a four-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

AIDAN ROBBINS

BYU’s running back had a breakout game against Oklahoma last week with 182 yards on 22 carries. He also caught two passes for 45 yards.

Sitake said Robbins is getting help from improved blocking.

“Our guys have been a lot more assignment-sound,” Sitake said. “We’re not missing on as many blocks as we have in the past. There’s a lot of factors that go into it.”

KICKING IT

Oklahoma State kicker Alex Hale leads the nation with 24 made field goals. He recently was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the nation’s best kicker. He made all three of his field goal attempts on Saturday and was named a Lou Groza Award “Star of the Week” for the third time this season.

BOWMAN’S FLEX

There’s more to Oklahoma State’s offense than Gordon. Alan Bowman passed for a season-high 348 yards against Houston and connected with receiver Brennan Presley 15 times for 189 yards.

Bowman also passed for 334 yards against Oklahoma and 336 against Kansas. He has passed for 7,816 yards in his career, which includes stops at Texas Tech and Michigan.

QUOTABLE

Gundy, on BYU in the Big 12: “Yeah, they’re a good addition to the league. I think when it comes to coast-to-coast, their logo would trigger in most people’s minds as a Power Five school forever. I thought they were. I didn’t know what Power Five was or different conferences or levels when I was in junior high and high school and in college. I always thought they were what people consider a big conference school.”

