No. 20 Hawkeyes go for 10-win season when they visit Nebraska. It’s Huskers’ last chance for a bowl

No. 20 Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) at Nebraska (5-6, 3-5), Friday, noon ET (CBS)

Line: Nebraska by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Nebraska leads 30-20-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa has won three straight and six of seven and wants to keep its momentum heading into the Big Ten championship game next week against Ohio State or Michigan. It also is a chance for the Hawkeyes to earn a 10th win for the fourth time since 2015. The Cornhuskers, who have failed three straight times to notch a sixth win that would make them bowl-eligible, get one more chance to qualify for the first time since 2016 under Mike Riley.

KEY MATCHUP

Iowa QB Deacon Hill vs. Nebraska defense. Hill has found his passing rhythm the past two games, and now it’s time to see if it carries over on the road in the annual Black Friday rivalry game. Defense has kept the Cornhuskers in most games, and it has recorded 31 sacks. Hill has been sacked 14 times over seven games since replacing Cade McNamara, including four times each by Minnesota and Illinois.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa: RB Kaleb Johnson has been backing up LeShon Williams but is one of the Hawkeyes’ few big-play threats. His 30-yard burst last week produced the winning touchdown against Illinois, and he also had a 67-yard TD against Purdue. He has a team-leading five runs of at least 20 yards.

Nebraska: QB Chubba Purdy last week became the third different starter and, on a team that has committed an FBS-high 28 turnovers, he protected the ball against Wisconsin until his desperation pass was intercepted on the last play of overtime. He also flashed strong running ability, picking up 105 yards on 14 carries with a 55-yard touchdown despite a groin injury.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska will be playing the day after Thanksgiving for the 34th consecutive season. The streak includes games against Oklahoma (1990-95), Colorado (1996-2010) and Iowa (2011-23). … Iowa holds an 8-4 edge in the series since Nebraska joined the Big Ten, including a 5-1 record in Lincoln. … The teams play for the Heroes Trophy, which honors a citizen hero from each state. This year’s honorees are Josh Hicks from Nebraska and Eric Kumm from Iowa. Hicks, of Lincoln, helped rescue a man from a van that rolled into a Kansas lake in July. Kumm is a vocational agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America adviser in the South O’Brien school district in northwest Iowa, and many of his charges have become veterinarians, agronomists, welders, ag teachers and farmers.

