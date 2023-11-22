No. 19 K-State hopes a win over Iowa State on Saturday night is worth Big 12 title shot

Iowa State (6-5, 5-3 Big 12) at No. 19 Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) Saturday, 8 p.m. EST (FOX) Line: Kansas…

Iowa State (6-5, 5-3 Big 12) at No. 19 Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) Saturday, 8 p.m. EST (FOX)

Line: Kansas State by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Iowa State leads 52-50-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The game dubbed “Farmageddon” should mean a whole lot more to Kansas State than Iowa State. The Cyclones already have qualified for a bowl game, though perhaps they can improve their destination a bit. But the Wildcats could have a chance to defend their Big 12 title depending on how the weekend shakes out. They are tied in league play with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, one of the two teams that has beaten them. And with the Sooners playing TCU on Friday and the Cowboys playing BYU on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats should know whether Dallas is still in play by the time they kick off.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas State QB Will Howard against the Iowa State pass defense, which held Texas QB Quinn Ewers to 281 yards passing with two touchdowns last week. Howard struggled in last week’s win over Kansas, throwing for just 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, but he made some big plays down the stretch — including a go-ahead TD run in the fourth quarter.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: RB Eli Sanders, the Cyclones’ leading rusher, was held to 10 yards on six carries by Texas last week. He needs to get going for the Cyclones to keep pressure off freshman QB Rocco Becht and the ball away from a Kansas State offense, which has been one of the best in the nation at controlling the clock.

Kansas State: RB DJ Giddens ran 21 times for 102 yards and a touchdown last week against Kansas, and his ability to pick up first downs when the Jayhawks knew he was coming helped the Wildcats put away the game. Giddens also had 115 yards on the ground the previous week against Baylor and needs just 39 to reach 1,000 for the season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Iowa State has won two of the past three games against Kansas State, including a 33-20 victory in their last game in Manhattan. But the Wildcats are 12-3 against the Cyclones dating to a 38-30 win in Manhattan in 2008. … Cyclones CB Jeremiah Cooper is tied for second nationally with five interceptions, despite missing two games to injury. … The Wildcats have won seven straight home games dating to last season. … Wildcats TE Ben Sinnott has 540 yards receiving. He needs 55 more to break the school record for his position. … Howard has thrown 14 TD passes and only two picks over the last five games.

