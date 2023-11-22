No. 13 Oklahoma to face TCU in its final regular-season game before joining the SEC

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma wants to leave the Big 12 Conference the way it ended 14 of its 27…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma wants to leave the Big 12 Conference the way it ended 14 of its 27 years as a league member — as champion.

The 13th-ranked Sooners would increase their chances of reaching the conference title game with a win over TCU on Friday in their final Big 12 regular-season game. Oklahoma (9-2, 6-2, No. 13 CFP) is tied with Oklahoma State and Kansas State for second place, a game behind Texas in the Big 12 standings.

The Sooners will join the Southeastern Conference next year, but they’ve got business to handle first.

“They’re excited about what’s in front of them,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said. “A lot is at stake. For several guys, this is it. A chance to be undefeated at home. A chance to enhance our opportunity for postseason play. This is a group of players that have put in a tremendous amount of work. The finish matters.”

Venables said Monday that if quarterback Dillon Gabriel continues to improve after suffering an upper-body injury last Saturday against BYU, he will play. Gabriel ranks 10th in Division I history with 14,465 yards passing and ninth with 122 touchdowns. He leads the Big 12 this season in most major passing categories.

If Gabriel can’t go, Jackson Arnold will get the nod. The true freshman stepped in last weekend and helped the Sooners beat BYU. Arnold was a five-star recruit who was expected to redshirt. He has completed 75% of his passes this season in limited action.

Venables feels good about Arnold’s growth so far.

“I would say that the number one thing that stands out for me as I watch him and his growth is just his consistency,” Venables said. “He’s never too high, never too low. He’s just always the same guy every day. Likes to compete, makes the most of his opportunity, values his opportunity, respects the game and what it takes to develop.”

A year after playing for the national title, TCU (5-6, 3-5) needs a win to become bowl eligible. The Horned Frogs kept their hopes alive with a 42-17 win over Baylor last week.

“Nobody in this locker room is ready for this season to be over,” TCU tight end Jared Wiley said after the Baylor game. “Nobody wants it to end on Friday. Having this momentum going into this big week where we are fighting for bowl eligibility is going to be a big deal for us.”

STOOOOOOPS!!

Drake Stoops, the son of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, has made a name for himself.

Oklahoma’s senior receiver is preparing to play his final home game for the Sooners. He has 66 catches for 755 yards and is tied with teammate Nic Anderson for the Big 12 lead with nine touchdown catches and is a top-three finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s best player who started his career as a walk-on.

“I’m glad I got to live out my dream here and contribute and do my best to uphold the Stoops family name,” Drake Stoops said.

NEW TARGET

TCU tight end Jared Wiley caught seven passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns last week in the win over Baylor. The 6-foot-7 target nearly doubled his yardage total for the season and was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

He’s been a big target for freshman quarterback Josh Hoover, who has passed for at least 300 yards for three straight weeks, including a 412-yard performance against Baylor.

BILLY BOWMAN

Oklahoma’s defensive back was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after returning an interception 100 yards for a touchdown against BYU.

He said he was struggling at the end of the return.

“First off, shoot, I was running out of breath and looking up at the big screen, just saying: ‘Don’t get caught, don’t get caught. Just finish.’”

He has five interceptions this season — second in the nation — and leads the nation with 193 interception return yards.

STEPPING UP

Oklahoma freshman Gavin Sawchuk has emerged with three straight games with at least 100 yards after a slow start. He spent the early part of the season splitting time with other running backs. But the past three games, he has 49 carries for 353 yards and two touchdowns.

FAMILY FEUD

TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby are brothers-in-law. Briles’ sister, Staley, is married to Lebby.

