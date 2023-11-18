Nic Baker’s 3 touchdown passes help Southern Illinois make statement for playoff bid

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker threw three touchdown passes and Southern Illinois made a strong case for a playoff…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Nic Baker threw three touchdown passes and Southern Illinois made a strong case for a playoff bid, defeating Indiana State 38-9 on Saturday.

Two of Baker’s scores went to Izaiah Hartrup, who finished with eight catches for 125 yards.

Ro Elliott scored on a 9-yard run to give the No. 20 FCS Salukis a 7-3 lead, then Baker threw all three of his touchdown passes to build a 31-3 halftime lead.

In the fourth quarter, Devin Cowan scored on a 61-yard fumble return for Southern Illinois (7-4, 4-4 MVFC), then Indiana State got its only touchdown when Maddix Blackwell returned a fumble 15 yards for a score. The extra point was blocked.

Baker completed 22 of 27 passes for 282 yards with the three touchdowns and one interception.

Cade Chambers was 14-for-28 passing for 138 yards for the Sycamores (1-10, 1-7).

The field for the FCS playoffs will be announced Sunday morning and televised by ESPNU.

