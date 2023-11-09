NC State looks to buck years of struggle at Wake Forest in Saturday’s trip

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Wake Forest (4-5, 1-5), Saturday at 2…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) —

North Carolina State (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Wake Forest (4-5, 1-5), Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (The CW)

Line: N.C. State by 2 1-2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: N.C. State leads 68-42-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

N.C. State has corrected its trajectory coming out of an open date and pushed to bowl eligibility with two straight wins. Wake Forest is trying to get to that six-win mark in what has been a frustrating season for a team that played for the ACC title two years ago.

KEY MATCHUP

N.C. State’s defense against Wake Forest’s offense. The Wolfpack’s defense has been a multi-year strength and has been vital to the past two wins against Clemson and Miami. The effort against the Tigers included a pick-6 while the unit forced turnovers and turned away every push by the Hurricanes. That group faces a Wake Forest offense that has struggled all year while averaging just 22.1 points to rank 13th in the 14-team ACC.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

N.C. State: LB Payton Wilson. Wilson is coming off two huge performances, starting with the 15-yard interception return for a touchdown against Clemson and a season-high 16 tackles against Miami.

Wake Forest: QB Mitch Griffis. Griffis is coming off his most accurate passing day (16 of 19, 84.2%) against Duke, though his late interception proved costly.

FACTS & FIGURES

This has been a troublesome spot for the Wolfpack with just one win in Winston-Salem in the past two decades. The last came in 2015, while the team lost in 2021 in a shootout that largely swung the division title to the Demon Deacons. … The teams have met every season since 1910 for the longest continuous series in the ACC and second-longest nationally, trailing Minnesota-Wisconsin meeting every year since 1906. … Wilson is fifth nationally by averaging 11.7 tackles per game. … Another league loss would give Wake Forest its highest total in ACC play since losing seven in 2015. … N.C. State has gotten fast development from receiver Kevin “KC” Concepcion, who is the first true freshman in school history to have two 100-yard games in a season and have six TD catches in a season. … N.C. State hasn’t allowed a touchdown in nearly five full quarters going back to the 14:57 mark of the Clemson win. … The Demon Deacons have lost four of five since a 3-1 start, with the lone winning coming in a comeback win against Pittsburgh behind third-string quarterback Santino Marucci on Oct. 21.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.