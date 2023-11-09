NC State coach Dave Doeren says he didn’t expect QB MJ Morris’ redshirt decision

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren says he didn’t expect MJ Morris to choose to sit…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren says he didn’t expect MJ Morris to choose to sit out the rest of the season as a redshirt once he became the starting quarterback.

Doeren said Thursday that the change means Brennan Armstrong will return to the starting role for Saturday’s game at Wake Forest. The plan was originally to redshirt Morris behind Armstrong, but that changed as N.C. State struggled offensively early.

On Tuesday, Morris’ father told WRAL-TV of Raleigh that his son would redshirt for the rest of the season and remain with the program. That came after Morris played his fourth game in the win against Miami, marking the max allowed for a player to redshirt and maintain the year of eligibility.

Doeren said Morris had recently informed him that he was considering preserving his redshirt option.

“I was surprised by that because he was our starter and I really didn’t expect that, for a starting player to want to sit back down,” Doeren told reporters after practice.

The Wolfpack (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) emerged from an open week by beating Clemson and Miami. Doeren said he didn’t reveal Morris’ decision Monday because he wanted the Demon Deacons to have to prepare for both quarterbacks.

“You can fight or you can run,” Doeren said of adversity. “I love to fight. And so does Brennan. This team has proven that, that they are fighters.”

