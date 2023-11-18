Nasir Hill’s three takeaways among seven total lead Princeton past Penn 31-24

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nasir Hill had two interceptions and a fumble recovery among Princeton’s seven takeaways and the Tigers defeated…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nasir Hill had two interceptions and a fumble recovery among Princeton’s seven takeaways and the Tigers defeated Pennsylvania 31-24 on Saturday.

Hill’s second pick came after Penn had driven deep into Tigers territory, looking ready to send the game to overtime. Hill, who also had four pass breakups, intercepted at the 18 with 18 seconds remaining.

Penn outgained Princeton 499-277, had a 27-17 edge in first downs and ran 84 plays to 68 for Princeton. In addition to Hill’s three takeaways, Tahj Owens intercepted a tipped ball near the Tiger goal line, a pass was tipped by one defensive lineman to another, and there were fumble recoveries by Ozzie Nicholas and Ryan Savage.

Princeton (5-5, 4-3) scored 24 points after the takeaways.

Aidan Sayin was 30-for-52 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns for the Quakers (6-4, 3-4) but threw four interceptions. He fumbled four times, losing two of them. Malachi Hosley had 119 yards rushing and one lost fumble.

Blake Stenstrom threw two touchdown passes and was 18-of-32 passing for 155 yards.

The Tigers had one scoring drive of more than 50 yards. Also, they had no turnovers.

