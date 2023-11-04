Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Football » Montes spreads the wealth…

Montes spreads the wealth in Fordham’s 27-21 win over Bucknell

The Associated Press

November 4, 2023, 5:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — CJ Montes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers and Fordham beat Bucknell 27-21 on Saturday.

Montes completed 18-of-32 passes and connected with MJ Wright seven times for 145 yards and a score and Garrett Cody three times for 129 yards and a score which occurred on a 91-yard reception. The long play extended Fordham’s lead to 24-10 with 8:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Bucknell quarterback Ralph Rucker threw a 16-yard touchdown to Damian Harris before Harris converted the two-point conversion throwing it to Rucker to reduce the deficit to 24-21 with 12:29 remaining. The Rams’ defense stiffened, forcing a punt after seven plays and Brandon Peskin made a 44-yard field goal.

Julius Loughridge ran for 105 yards on 20 carries for Fordham (6-3, 2-2 Patriot League).

Rucker threw for 358 yards and two touchdowns for the Bison (3-6, 1-4), who posted their lone lead at 3-0 on Matt Schearer’s 29-yard field goal with 7:33 left in the first. ___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up