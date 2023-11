ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has fired low-level football staffer Connor Stalions as the NCAA probes in-person scouting, AP…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has fired low-level football staffer Connor Stalions as the NCAA probes in-person scouting, AP source says.

