LSU QB Jayden Daniels suffers head injury in Alabama game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was hurt on a hard hit that drew a roughing-the-passer flag in the fourth quarter and didn’t play another snap.

Daniels lay face down after the hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner before walking off the field in No. 13 LSU’s 42-28 loss to No. 8 Alabama. He re-entered after one play but called time out after a false start penalty and went back to the sideline.

His mother came down to the medical tent to check on him.

“He had a head injury and was not able to come back,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said after the game. “We obviously have to put him through more testing before I can accurately say that it was a concussion, non-concussion, things of that nature.”

Garrett Nussmeier took his place both times and finished the series, including a fourth-and-10 play that didn’t get off. Kelly opted to punt after a snap infraction pushed them back 5 yards.

Daniels came into the game leading the nation in total offense, averaging 387 yards. Considered a Heisman Trophy candidate, Daniels was close to that number when he was hurt.

He was 15-of-24 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns with an interception off a deflection. He ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

LSU hosts Florida on Nov. 11.

