Layne throws six TDs in first half to lead Idaho over Idaho State 63-21

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jack Layne threw six touchdown passes in a 56-point first half and the Idaho Vandals rolled to a 63-21 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night.

Idaho (8-3, 6-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 8 in the FCS coaches poll, scored four touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to take a 56-0 lead into halftime.

Anthony Woods gave the Vandals the lead for good with a 7-yard touchdown run five minutes into the game. Layne hit Hayden Hatten for a 24-yard touchdown and followed with a 45-yard scoring strike to Jordan Dwyer. Jermaine Jackson returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown and Idaho led 28-0 after one quarter.

Layne threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter. He had a 3-yard toss to Jake Cox and a 15-yarder to Jackson for a 42-0 lead 2:48 into the period. Layne added touchdown throws covering 13 yards to Woods and 11 yards to Hatten.

Jackson Sharman threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Christian Fredericksen to get Idaho State (3-8, 3-5) on the scoreboard with the only points of the third quarter.

Layne completed 20 of 26 passes for 275 yards for the Vandals. Woods finished with 115 yards on 18 carries. Dwyer had 100 yards on three catches.

Sharman had 124 yards on 11-of-21 passing with one interception for the Bengals, who had six different players throw passes. Chedon James had 10 receptions for 145 yards.

