Justin Marshall runs for 119 yards and a TD, and Colorado State holds off San Diego State 22-19

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Justin Marshall had 119 yards rushing and a touchdown and Colorado State held off San Diego State for a 22-19 victory on Saturday night

Marshall’s 5-yard touchdown run with 7:31 remaining in the third quarter stretched Colorado State’s lead to 22-3 before San Diego State scored the last 16 points.

The Aztecs’ Jalen Mayden dropped back to pass before running up the middle untouched for an 8-yard touchdown with 11:37 left. On the ensuing possession, the Rams drove deep into San Diego State territory, but Vann Schield fumbled the ball and Zyrus Fiaseu recovered it for the Rams at the Aztecs 20. Jaylon Armstead then scored from a yard out to cap a 14-play drive with 2:04 remaining.

Avery Morrow had a 7-yard run to convert on third-and-4 and the Rams were then able to run out the clock.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 202 yards on 17-of-30 passing for Colorado State (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West Conference). Marshall finished with 18 carries that included a 20-yard run.

Mayden was 19-of-25 passing for 128 yards and added 16 yards on the ground for San Diego State (3-7, 1-5).

