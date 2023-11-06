Jalen Green, No. 21 James Madison’s sack master, lost for season with knee injury

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison defensive end Jared Green, the national leader in sacks and tackles for loss, will…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison defensive end Jared Green, the national leader in sacks and tackles for loss, will miss the remainder of the season for the No. 21 Dukes after injuring a knee in their 42-14 victory at Georgia State on Saturday.

Coach Curt Cignetti said Monday that Green was rushing the quarterback from the left and when the quarterback ducked under the rush, Green tried to pivot “and his knee gave out.”

The injury will require surgery, Cignetti said, without providing more specifics.

Green had 15 1/2 sacks and 21 tackles for loss through nine games.

“The silver lining would be that he attracted the scouts’ attention, the NFL scouts’ attention, which I know is his goal, you know, to play in the league. And we’ve had a lot of interest from the NFL, you know, in the last few weeks,” Cignetti said.

Green also had a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown and forced two fumbles.

James Madison (9-0) faces UConn on Saturday at home.

