Jacobian Morgan accounts for 3 TDs, Jackson State holds off Texas Southern 21-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan accounted for three touchdowns and Jackson State held off Texas Southern for a 21-19…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jacobian Morgan accounted for three touchdowns and Jackson State held off Texas Southern for a 21-19 victory on Saturday for its third straight win.

Jace Wilson tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to C’ing Blanton with three seconds to play, but Texas Southern couldn’t connect on the two-point conversion attempt.

Morgan ran for a 7-yard touchdown and threw a 3-yard TD pass to Steven McGee that gave Jackson State (7-3, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Morgan added a 6-yard scoring run just before halftime to stretch Jackson State’s lead to 21-7.

Wilson threw a 25-yard pass to Jyrin Johnson in the second quarter, and Jacorey Howard added a 34-yard touchdown run to pull Texas Southern (2-7, 1-5) to 21-13 with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter.

Morgan was 25-of-34 passing for 182 yards for Jackson State.

LaDarius Owens had 106 yards rushing on 20 carries for Texas Southern.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.