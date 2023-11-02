Jacksonville State faces South Carolina in sport’s only all-Gamecocks matchup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jacksonville State (7-2) at South Carolina (2-6), Saturday at 12 p.m. ET (ESPNU) Line: South Carolina…

Line: South Carolina by 15 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It’s a chance for South Carolina to end a four-game losing streak and keep its postseason hopes alive. Jacksonville State comes in with two straight wins and will look to enhance its bowl chances with just the second win over a Southeastern Conference team after beating Mississippi in 2010.

KEY MATCHUP

Jacksonville State RB Malik Jackson vs. South Carolina’s run defense. Jackson has 615 yards and four touchdowns this season a s the Gamecocks have the second-best rush game in Conference USA. The South Carolina Gamecocks have struggled to stop the run much of the season and sit 11th in the SEC, allowing 140 yards a game and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jacksonville State: QB Zion Webb has had dual-threat success, throwing for 744 yards and three touchdowns while running for 460 yards and four touchdowns.

South Carolina: QB Spencer Rattler has unquestionably been the team’s top player despite its struggles. Rattler has thrown for 2,117 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions while coming under strong pressure from opponents due to his team’s banged-up offensive line.

FACTS & FIGURES

Jacksonville State and South Carolina are the only schools that have Gamecocks as their nicknames. … Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez has gone 16-4 in his two seasons as coach. … Jacksonville State is in its final season transitioning from FCS to FBS. It can play in a bowl game if there aren’t enough six-win teams to fill the 82 spots. JSU can eliminate South Carolina from that category with a victory. … South Carolina’s offensive line has started eight different lineups this season. Get ready for nine as a handful more linemen were hurt in a loss at Texas A&M. … Jacksonville State will receive $1.3 million for its visit to South Carolina. … South Carolina is done with the road this season. Its final four games at home. … Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier will be on hand as the school celebrates his teams from 2010-2013, which went 42-11 and won the SEC East title in 2010.

