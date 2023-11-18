High-flying offenses grounded. Austin Peay clinches UAC beating Central Arkansas in slugfest

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jevon Jackson and Kenny Odom each ran for touchdowns and Austin Peay held on to beat…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jevon Jackson and Kenny Odom each ran for touchdowns and Austin Peay held on to beat Central Arkansas 14-12 on Saturday to clinch outright the United Athletic Conference title.

In securing an automatic berth to the FCS playoffs, the Governors (9-2) finished conference play undefeated winning all six games.

In a game featuring the UAC’s most prolific offenses, it turned out to be a scrum. The teams combined for just 495 total yards.

Odom’s lone carry was a 3-yard scoring run that put Austin Peay ahead 7-3 with 59 seconds left before halftime and the Governors led for the remainder. Jackson reached the end zone with a 7-yard run early in the third for a 14-3 lead.

Jake Gaster made field goals of 21 and 28 yards before the Bears (7-4, 4-2) finally reached the end zone when Will McElvain threw a 3-yard touchdown to Jarrod Barnes with 7:51 remaining.

Austin Peay’s defense took over from there, holding Central Arkansas to a punt and a turnover over downs before the offense ran out the clock.

McElvain threw for 168 yards and a touchdown.

