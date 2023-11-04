Harris’ pick-6 helps Idaho fend off Northern Colorado 27-13

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Marcus Harris picked off a pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown with 2:44…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Marcus Harris picked off a pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown with 2:44 left to play to help Idaho fend off winless Northern Colorado 27-13 on Saturday.

Idaho (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll after knocking off then-No. 2 Montana State 24-21 last week, took a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hunter Greene kicked field goals on two straight drives to pull Northern Colorado (0-9, 0-6) within 17-13 with 10:37 left to play. Ricardo Chavez made a short field goal with 4:44 to go and Harris’ pick-6 came on a long Shea Kuykendall pass two minutes later on second-and-11 at the Bears’ 36-yard line.

Idaho took the lead on a 48-yard field goal by Chavez with 5:41 left in the first quarter. Anthony Woods capped a 10-play, 90-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and the Vandals led 10-0 just 23 seconds into the second quarter.

Kuykendall directed a 16-play, 83-yard drive, capping it with a 5-yard touchdown toss to Kyle Helbig with 42 seconds left before halftime to get Northern Colorado within 10-7.

Gevani McCoy ended a 16-play, 84-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hatten for a 10-point advantage after three quarters.

McCoy finished with 193 yards on 18-of-25 passing with one interception for the Vandals. Woods rushed for 105 yards on 23 carries. Hatten snagged six passes for 104 yards.

Kuykendall completed 14 of 22 passes for 55 yards for the Bears, who were outgained 326 total yards to 186.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.