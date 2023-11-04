Gabalis accounts for 5 TDs to help Tarleton State beat Stephen F. Austin 59-17

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis was 15-of-19 passing for 389 yards and four touchdowns and added a 2-yard rushing…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Victor Gabalis was 15-of-19 passing for 389 yards and four touchdowns and added a 2-yard rushing TD to help Tarleton State beat Stephen F. Austin 59-17 Saturday night.

Kayvon Britten’s 14-yard touchdown run with 12:03 left in the first quarter gave Tarleton State (7-3, 3-2 United Athletic Conference) the lead for good. Gabalis threw touchdown passes of 26 yards to Trevon West and 22 yards to Darius Cooper before his TD run made it 28-10 with 19 seconds left in the period.

Cooper scored on an 86-yard catch-and-run early in the second quarter and Dawson Hearne’s 9-yard TD reception made it 42-10 at halftime. Britten added a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Kristian Dalton scored on a 70-yard run in the fourth.

Jerrell Wimbley and Jaylen Jenkins each had a rushing touchdown for Stephen F. Austin (3-5, 0-3).

The Lumberjacks finished with 208 yards rushing but lost each of their five fumbles. Tarleton State had 577 total yards, 188 rushing.

