Freshman Malachi Hosley rushes for 261 yards and Penn beats Cornell to claim the Trustees’ Cup

Freshman Malachi Hosley rushed for 261 yards and two long touchdowns, and Pennsylvania ran past Cornell 23-8 on Saturday to…

Freshman Malachi Hosley rushed for 261 yards and two long touchdowns, and Pennsylvania ran past Cornell 23-8 on Saturday to claim the Trustees’ Cup for the second straight year.

Hosley set his season-high in the first half with 125 yards, including a 68-yard score, for Penn (6-2, 3-2 Ivy League). Hosley added a 96-yard touchdown late in the third quarter for the longest offensive play in program history.

The Penn defense made a goal-line stand with 10:27 left in the fourth quarter to keep its 15-point lead. The defense added another turnover with 5:23 remaining when senior Jaden Key made an easy interception near the end zone.

The Penn special teams also made a big play when Travis McFarling blocked and recovered a field goal to keep the score at 16-8.

Jameson Wang completed 34 of 52 for 325 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Cornell (3-5, 2-3). Doryn Smith caught 10 passes for 93 yards and a score, and Davon Kiser added nine grabs for 85 yards.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.