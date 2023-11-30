Florida A&M looking to extend winning streaks against Prairie View in the SWAC title game

SWAC Championship: Prairie View A&M (6-5) vs Florida A&M (10-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, in Tallahassee, Florida (ESPN2) Line: Florida…

SWAC Championship: Prairie View A&M (6-5) vs Florida A&M (10-1), Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, in Tallahassee, Florida (ESPN2)

Line: Florida A&M by 17 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Florida A&M leads 6-3, including four in a row.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida A&M puts its 19-game home-winning streak on the line against Prairie View A&M in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game in Tallahassee, Florida. The Rattlers, who have won nine in a row overall since a loss at South Florida of the Football Bowl Subdivision, are looking for their first SWAC title since joining the league in 2021. Prairie View is seeking its second SWAC crown and its first since 2009.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida A&M’s stout defense, which ranks No. 1 in the FCS, against Prairie View’s lackluster offense. It could be a mismatch. The teams played in October at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, and FAMU won 45-7 while holding the Panthers to 220 total yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prairie View A&M: QB Trazon Connley probably needs to have a big game for the Panthers to have a chance. The senior has thrown for 1,972 yards and nine TDs this season. He has struggled with turnovers, including nine interceptions.

Florida A&M: Senior LB Isaiah Major is the heart and soul of a defense that is allowing just 14.3 points a game, which ranks second in the FCS. He has 94 tackles, including a team-leading 11 ½ for loss, and returned an interception for a touchdown.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Panthers won their final three regular-season games to reach the title game. … The Rattlers are 22-2 in league play since joining the SWAC, including a 15-game conference winning streak. … FAMU has the SWAC’s coach of the year (Willie Simmons), the offensive player of the year (QB Jeremy Moussa) and the defensive player of the year (Major). … The Rattlers rank in the top 25 in several defensive categories, including passing yards, sacks, rushing defense and third-down defense.

