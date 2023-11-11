Flores, Starling help lead Northern Arizona to 28-7 victory over Northern Colorado

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Angel H. Flores threw for 167 yards, Devon Starling scored twice, and Northern Arizona defeated Northern…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Angel H. Flores threw for 167 yards, Devon Starling scored twice, and Northern Arizona defeated Northern Colorado 28-7 on Saturday.

Flores completed 18 of 22 passes, including a 22-yard TD pass to Coleman Owen. Wide receiver Xander Werner also threw a touchdown pass for NAU — a 30-yarder to Starling early in the first quarter.

Blake Haggerty scored on a 4-yard pass from Shea Kuykendall that got the Bears within 14-7 in the second quarter before Starling scored on a 6-yard run for a 21-7 NAU lead at halftime.

Flores capped the scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Starling had 76 yards on the ground and Chase Belcher added 71. The Lumberjacks (4-6, 4-3 Big Sky) rushed for 227 yards to go with their 201 yards through the air.

Northern Colorado (0-10, 0-7) had a total of 245 yards.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.