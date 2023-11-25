Finley throws 3 TD passes; Texas St. scores first 24 points and then holds off South Alabama, 52-44

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — TJ Finley threw three touchdown passes, Texas State scored the first 24 points of the…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — TJ Finley threw three touchdown passes, Texas State scored the first 24 points of the game and then held off South Alabama for a 52-44 victory on Saturday night.

Texas State scored 24 points in the first quarter and led 31-17 at halftime. Desmond Trotter threw four touchdown passes in the second half for South Alabama, the last one a 5-yarder to Jacob Hopper that capped the scoring with 1:02 left in the game.

Finley completed 19 of 28 passes for 368 yards and threw scores to Ashtyn Hawkins, Kole Wilson and Donerio Davenport. Hawkins made five catches for 131 yards and Wilson had six for 102.

Ismail Mahdi added 97 yards rushing and a score for Texas State (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Jahmyl Jeter also had a touchdown run.

Trotter finished 19-of-22 passing for 220 yards. Carter Bradley was 18 of 24 for 183 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half for South Alabama (6-6, 4-4).

The Jaguars put up 485 total yards while Texas State finished with 479.

__

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.