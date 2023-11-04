Field goal as time runs out gives Sam Houston its first win as FBS program

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Colby Sessums kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired to give Sam Houston a 24-21…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Colby Sessums kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired to give Sam Houston a 24-21 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday for the Bearkats’ first victory as an FBS program.

The Bearkats (1-8) rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit to beat the Owls (2-6), who are playing their final FCS season before joining the Bearkats in Conference USA.

Da’Marcus Crosby intercepted a tipped pass at the Bearkats 46 with three minutes left and Sam Houston drove 36 yards on nine plays, keeping the drive alive when it drew the Owls offside on a fourth-and-3.

Sam Houston tied the game with 3:49 to go when Jay Rockwell laid out in the back of the end zone to snag a 2-yard toss from Keegan Shoemaker. Shoemaker also threw touchdown passes to Noah Smith and Elijah Sohn.

Sam Houston outgained Kennesaw State 347-291 with Shoemaker going 30 of 38 for 242 yards passing with the three TDs and an interception.

The Owls rushed for 247 yards with Michael Benefield going for 108 on 11 carries with two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder, and Jonathan Murphy rushing for 100 on 16 attempts with a score.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.