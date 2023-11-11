Ethan Vasko throws 2 TD passes as Coastal Carolina beats Texas State 31-23

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Ethan Vasko threw two touchdown passes, Reece White and Braydon Bennett each ran for a TD…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Ethan Vasko threw two touchdown passes, Reece White and Braydon Bennett each ran for a TD and Coastal Carolina beat Texas State 31-23 Saturday.

Vasko completed 17 of 27 passes for 145 yards and Sam Pinkney had six receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown for Coastal Carolina (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference).

Pinkney’s 25-yard TD catch capped a nine-play, 82-yard drive and gave the Chanticleers the lead for good at 14-10 midway through the second quarter. Texas State went three-and-out on its ensuing drive, and Bennett scored on a 6-yard run about 2 minutes before halftime.

Coastal Carolina went 94 yards in 14 plays, taking more than 7 1/2 minutes off the clock, to take a 28-10 lead when Reece scored from 2-yards out on a fourth-down run with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter.

Ismail Madhi had 97 yards rushing on 21 carries and Malik Hornsby scored on runs of 8 and 4 yards in the fourth quarter for Texas State. Hornsby, who replaced starting quarterback TJ Finley to start the second half, finished 4-of-8 passing for 32 yards and added 16 carries for 52 yards. Finley completed 6 of 11 passes for 49 yards — 31 of which came on the opening drive.

