Eckhaus-to-Frederick connection strikes for 3 touchdowns as Bryant blasts Lindenwood

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus threw four touchdown passes, three of them to Anthony Frederick, and Bryant rolled past Lindenwood 38-3 on Saturday.

Eckhaus completed 32 of 39 passes for 367 yards. His touchdowns to Frederick went for 42 yards and 1 yard in the first quarter and 24 yards in the second quarter as the Bulldogs took a 31-3 halftime lead. Eckhaus also connected with Jalen Powell for a 4-yard score late in the third quarter.

Frederick had eight catches for 131 yards.

Cooper Justice was 18-of-38 passing for 191 yards for the Lions (3-7, 1-5 Big South-OVC). He was intercepted twice.

The Bulldogs (5-5, 3-2) had a decided advantage in total yards, outgaining the Lions 487-252.

