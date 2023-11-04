Do-it-all Vasko rallies Coastal Carolina past Old Dominion with less than a minute left

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Quarterback Ethan Vasko accounted for 350 total yards and two touchdowns and his 14-yard scoring pass…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Quarterback Ethan Vasko accounted for 350 total yards and two touchdowns and his 14-yard scoring pass to Sam Pinckney with 23 seconds left gave Coastal Carolina a 28-24 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.

It marked the Chanticleers’ (6-3, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference) first lead of the game. Vasko helped orchestrate a seven-play, 78-yard that took 57 seconds. The big play came when Vasko found Kyre Duplessis for a 32-yard reception.

Trailing 21-6, Vasko sprinted down the left sideline for a 75-yard touchdown to get Coastal Carolina back in it with 1:42 left in the third quarter. CJ Beasley’s 17-yard run near the midway point of the fourth quarter, and Vasko’s 2-point conversion on the run knotted it at 21.

ODU’s (4-5, 3-3) Ethan Sanchez kicked a 38-yard field goal with 1:24 left before the Chanticleers’ game-winning drive.

Vasko threw for 180 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He carried it 21 times for 170 yards, including the long scoring run.

Grant Wilson threw for 172 yards with three touchdowns for the Monarchs. ___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.