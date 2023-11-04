Davius Richard leads North Carolina Central with 4 TDs in 38-24 win over Norfolk State

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard accounted for four touchdowns and North Carolina Central won its sixth straight game with…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard accounted for four touchdowns and North Carolina Central won its sixth straight game with a 38-24 victory over Norfolk State on Saturday.

Richard threw for three scores in the first half to help stake North Carolina Central (8-1, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) to a 28-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Cameron Sapp threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to X’Zavion Evans that cut the Norfolk State deficit to 28-10 heading into halftime. Kevon King ran for a 1-yard touchdown and Sapp and King connected again with a 19-yard score to pull the Spartans to 28-24 with 2:39 remaining in the third quarter.

Richard then answered with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Devin Smith early in the fourth, and Adrian Olivo sealed the win with a 27-yard field goal with 1:49 remaining. Latrell Collier added 68 yards rushing.

Richard completed 9 of 15 passes for 151 yards and added 50 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Sapp was 14-of-29 passing for 192 yards with two touchdowns passes and had 79 yards on the ground for Norfolk State (2-7, 0-3).

