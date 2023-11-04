Connley leads Prairie View A&M over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 38-14

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Trazon Connley had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass in the first quarter and…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Trazon Connley had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass in the first quarter and Prairie View A&M never looked back in a 38-14 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Connley scored on a 14-yard run to give Prairie View A&M (4-5, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) the lead on its first possession. He teamed up with Tre’jon Spiller for a 42-yard touchdown at the 3:02 mark and the Panthers led 14-0 after one quarter.

Carlos Villagomez kicked a 41-yard field goal 17 seconds into the second quarter and DeJuan Lewis returned an interception 52 yards for a score as the Panthers’ lead grew to 24-0 at halftime.

UAPB (1-8, 0-7) got a 20-yard scoring run from quarterback Mekhi Hagens in the third quarter and a 12-yard touchdown run from Johnny Williams in the fourth, but both times David Murray answered with short scoring runs to keep the Panthers comfortably in front.

Connley completed 18 of 29 passes for 305 yards for the Panthers. Shemar Savage had eight receptions for 136 yards.

Williams finished with 88 yards on 22 rushes for the Golden Lions.

