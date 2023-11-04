Colgate’s touchdown in overtime hands Lafayette its first Patriot League loss, 37-34

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jake Stearney found Brady Hutchison with a 13-yard touchdown pass in overtime to carry Colgate to…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jake Stearney found Brady Hutchison with a 13-yard touchdown pass in overtime to carry Colgate to a 37-34 win over Lafayette in a Patriot League showdown on Saturday.

Lafayette (7-2, 3-1) had won six straight since falling to No. 21 Duke and fell out of first place in the Patriot League with two games remaining.

Colgate took a 31-24 lead in the fourth quarter on a short run by Chris Gee and a 31-yard field goal by Jacob Jaworski, but Dean DeNobile found Elijah Steward from 5-yards out with 24 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 31-all.

Jack Simonetta kicked a 22-yard field goal on Lafayette’s overtime possession.

Stearney was 13 of 21 for 146 yards and three touchdowns to lead Colgate (4-5, 2-2) and Michael Brescia was 8 of 15 for another 64 yards. Treyvhon Saunders led the Raiders with nine catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

DeNobile was 29 of 44 for 237 yards and three touchdowns for Lafayette but was picked off once. Troy Bruce had 23 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.