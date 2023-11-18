Colgate holds off Fordham for 21-14 victory behind two rushing TDs from Brescia

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jaedon Henry ran for 106 yards and Michael Brescia had two rushing touchdowns and Colgate beat…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jaedon Henry ran for 106 yards and Michael Brescia had two rushing touchdowns and Colgate beat Fordham 21-14 on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, Bresica scored the first points with a 1-yard run four minutes into the third quarter. A little more than six minutes later, Brescia scored from 28 yards to end a seven-play, 75-yard drive that lasted three-and-a-half minutes.

CJ Montes’ 1-yard scoring run put Fordham on the board on a drive that started late in the third and finished 29 seconds into the fourth. The Rams used 5:30 to travel 76 yards in 13 plays.

Colgate (6-5, 4-2 Patriot League) responded with a seven-play, 63-yard drive that culminated with an 11-yard touchdown run by Brendan Cassamajor for a two-touchdown lead with 11:02 remaining.

Montes threw a 16-yard score to Mekai Felton to end the scoring for Fordham (6-5, 2-4). Montes threw for 221 yards.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football ___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.