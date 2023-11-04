Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Football » Chiccitt scores all 3…

Chiccitt scores all 3 Robert Morris touchdowns in 21-20 victory over Southeast Missouri State

The Associated Press

November 4, 2023, 6:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Anthony Chiccitt accounted for all three Robert Morris touchdowns and the Colonials held off Southeast Missouri State 21-20 on Saturday.

Southeast Missouri State (4-5, 3-1 Big South-OVC Association) crossed midfield on its last possession but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-19 with eight seconds left.

Chiccitt bulled into the endzone from the 2-yard line and then tossed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Noah Robinson, both in the first quarter for Robert Morris (3-6, 1-3). Chiccitt added a go-ahead 4-yard TD pass to Chaese Jackson that capped the scoring with 2:19 remaining in the third quarter.

Chiccitt completed 20 of 33 passes for 232 yards. Robinson finished with 11 catches for 167 yards.

Bryce Norman scored on a 46-yard fumble recovery for Robert Morris, giving the Redhawks a 17-14 lead midway through the second quarter.

Patrick Heitert was 14-of-33 passing for 144 yards and threw a touchdown pass for the Redhawks. Geno Hess added 150 yards rushing on 20 carries.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up