Chandler Fields accounts for 3 TDs; Louisiana-Lafayette bowl eligible with 52-21 rout of UL Monroe

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Chandler Fields accounted for three touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette became bowl eligible with its 52-21 rout of UL Monroe on Saturday.

Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference) will play in a bowl game for a school-record sixth consecutive year.

Fields opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter and then led four scoring drives of at least 47 yards in the second. Fields’ 24-yard touchdown pass to Neal Johnson just before halftime gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a 31-14 lead.

Field hit Johnson again with a TD pass, a 28-yarder, early in the third. Fields finished 18-of-20 passing for 246 yards.

The Ragin’ Cajuns ran for 230 of their 476 total yards of offense. Elijah Davis led with 109 yards rushing and a 10-yard score.

Jiya Wright had a short-yardage touchdown run and Dylan Howell scored on fumble recovery in the first half for UL Monroe (2-10, 0-8). Blake Murphy added a fourth-quarter touchdown pass for the Warhawks.

