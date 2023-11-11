Blakemore runs for 169 yards and 3 TDs to lead Illinois State past Murray State 44-7

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mason Blakemore ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns to power Illinois State to a 44-7…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mason Blakemore ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns to power Illinois State to a 44-7 win over Murray State on Saturday.

Blakemore, who transferred from Northern Illinois, scored on runs of 33, 35 and 5 yards for his third three-TD game of the season while finishing a yard shy of his season best.

Tommy Rittenhouse threw for a touchdown and ran for another. His 15-yard scamper tied the game at 7 and he connected with Daniel Sobkowicz for a 26-yard score late in the third quarter.

Cole Mueller scored on a 58-yard run in the fourth quarter, helping the Redbirds (6-4, 4-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) pile up 345 yards on the ground and 510 yards overall.

Jawaun Northington had 96 yards rushing with a 12-yard touchdown for the Racers (2-8, 1-6). DJ Williams threw three interceptions.

