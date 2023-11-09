Back in poll for 1st time since 2017, No. 23 Arizona looks to keep rolling against Colorado

No. 23 Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12, No. 21 CFP) at Colorado (4-5, 1-5), Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network) Line:…

No. 23 Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12, No. 21 CFP) at Colorado (4-5, 1-5), Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Line: Arizona by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: Colorado leads 16-9.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Wildcats have knocked off three straight ranked teams for the first time in program history to jump into the polls. It’s their first appearance in the AP Top 25 since 2017. Arizona has outscored teams 98-40 over its win streak and is now bowl eligible in Jedd Fisch’s third season at the helm. The Wildcats are led by quarterback Noah Fifita, who threw for 300 yards and three scores in last week’s 27-10 win over UCLA to earn Pac-12 freshman of the week honors for a fourth time. The Buffaloes have faltered since a 3-0 start in Deion Sanders’ first season in Boulder. They’ve dropped five of their last six but have been in every game — with the exception of a 42-6 loss at No. 6 Oregon. Sanders was mum on the situation at offensive coordinator where analyst and longtime NFL coach Pat Shurmur was elevated last week to co-offensive coordinator with Sean Lewis.

KEY MATCHUP

A struggling Colorado offensive line against Arizona defensive end Taylor Upshaw, who has a career-high 7 1/2 sacks this season. Upshaw played at Michigan before transferring to Colorado for a new start. It didn’t last long and he transferred again to Arizona. His relentless pressure has helped the defensive backs, with Tacario Davis breaking up a league-best 11 passes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona: Tight end Tanner McLachlan has 845 yards receiving in his career, which is the third-most by a tight end in team history. He trails only Mark Keel (857 yards, from 1981-82) and Rob Gronkowski (1,197 yards, 2007-08). McLachlan’s 65 catches are second behind Gronkowski’s 75 receptions.

Colorado: Linebacker LaVonta Bentley, who had eight tackles and a sack last weekend against Oregon State. The transfer from Clemson has notched six or more tackles in each of the last four contests.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona knocked off Colorado 43-20 last season in Tucson. … The Wildcats’ record at Colorado is 5-7 and their last win at Folsom Field was 35-30 on Oct. 5, 2019 when Khalil Tate threw for 404 yards and three scores. … Arizona is eligible for a bowl for the first time since 2017. … The Wildcats are 6-2 in games where Fifita has played this season. … Arizona’s defense is averaging 19.8 points a game. Last season, the defense surrendered 36.5. … Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has 24 TD passes this season and needs just four more to tie Sefo Liufau (28, 2014) for most in a season in Colorado history. … In going 3-0 to start the season, Colorado averaged 41.3 points. In going 1-5 since, the team has averaged 25.3.

