Aaron Allen’s 3 touchdown passes help lead Alcorn State to share of SWAC West title

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Aaron Allen threw three touchdown passes, two to Monterio Hunt, and Alcorn State claimed a share…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Aaron Allen threw three touchdown passes, two to Monterio Hunt, and Alcorn State claimed a share of the SWAC West Division title with a 28-24 Soul Bowl victory over Jackson State on Saturday.

The Braves (7-4, 6-2) tied Prairie View A&M for the division title but Prairie View won the head-to-head matchup and will advance to play Florida A&M for the SWAC championship on Dec. 2.

Alcorn State never trailed but the score was tied at 21 in the third quarter before Allen and Malik Rodgers connected for a 12-yard touchdown. Jackson State made the difficult decision to kick a field goal after reaching the red zone and Dylan Wasson’s 35-yarder made the score 28-24 with about 7 minutes left. The Tigers did not cross midfield the rest of the game.

Allen was 16-of-24 passing for 225 yards. Jarveon Howard had 70 yards rushing, including one touchdown.

Jackson State (7-4, 5-3) led 431-296 in total yards. Jacobian Morgan was 11-of-16 passing for 151 yards. He threw two TD passes to Fabian McCray, who caught six passes for 109 yards. DJ Stevens also caught a TD pass from Morgan. Jason Brown also played well at quarterback, completing 11 of 18 for 86 yards.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.