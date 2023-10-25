Zion Webb and Ron Wiggins each rush for 2 touchdowns as Jacksonville State eases by FIU 41-16

MIAMI (AP) — Quarterback Zion Webb and Ron Wiggins each rushed for two touchdowns and Jacksonville State beat Florida International…

MIAMI (AP) — Quarterback Zion Webb and Ron Wiggins each rushed for two touchdowns and Jacksonville State beat Florida International 41-16 on Wednesday night.

Jacksonville State (7-2, 5-1 Conference USA) had already reached bowl eligibility in its debut season in FBS. Due to transition guidelines, the Gamecocks can only be selected for a bowl if there are not enough eligible teams to fill the 41 games.

Webb, who was coming off career-high 146 yards rushing and a touchdown in a come-from-behind 20-17 win over Western Kentucky, had 20 carries for 125 yards. Webb also completed 9-of-19 passes for 105 yards with one touchdown. Wiggins added nine rushes for 61 yards.

Jacksonville State scored 21 straight points in the first quarter before FUI got on the board with a 50-yard field goal by Chase Gabriel midway through the second quarter. The Gamecocks defense held FIU to just four first downs in the first half and 32 yards.

Grayson James had one passing touchdown and one rushing score for Florida International (4-5, 1-5). The Panthers finished with 249 total yards.

Jacksonville State plays at the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 4.

