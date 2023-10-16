WR Johnny Wilson, QB Jordan Travis good to go as No. 4 FSU prepares for 16th-ranked Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — No. 4 Florida State should be close to full strength offensively for its matchup against 16th-ranked…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — No. 4 Florida State should be close to full strength offensively for its matchup against 16th-ranked Duke on Saturday.

Receiver Johnny Wilson and quarterback Jordan Travis are good to go this week in practice, coach Mike Norvell said Monday, and offensive tackle Bless Harris is set to return after missing the last two games.

Wilson, a 6-foot-7 junior who sat out the team’s 41-3 victory over Syracuse because of an undisclosed injury, “progressed really well over the weekend,” Norvell said.

“I feel very good about Johnny,” Norvell said. “Plan on having him rolling throughout the week.”

Wilson left FSU’s game against Virginia Tech on Oct. 7 after he was sandwiched by two defenders. Wilson has 20 receptions for 357 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came against the Hokies.

Travis injured his left hand just before halftime Saturday, but returned to play in the second half. Norvell said Travis, who has a program-best 87 offensive touchdowns, also should be fine against the Blue Devils.

Those are significant positives for Florida State (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has scored 30 or more points in 12 straight games and is seeking a 13th consecutive victory. Duke (5-1, 2-0) has injury questions of its own, most notably the status of quarterback Riley Leonard (ankle).

Norvell also said two offensive tackles are improving. Harris will be back against Duke, Norvell said, and Darius Washington, who started in place of Harris the last two games, is recovering from an undisclosed injury that knocked him out of the Syracuse game.

“I think he’ll have a good chance (to play),” Norvell said of Washington.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.