Williams, McDowell help build big lead, then Campbell holds off fourth-quarter rally by Maine.

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams threw two touchdown passes, Lamagea McDowell ran for two scores, and Campbell defeated Main 34-28 on Saturday.

The Fighting Camels (4-3, 3-2 Coastal Athletic Association) celebrated homecoming by building a 34-14 lead before holding off a fourth-quarter rally by the Black Bears (2-6, 1-4).

After Maine took an early 7-0 lead, Campbell responded with a touchdown run by McDowell, a touchdown pass from Williams to Jasiah Provillon, another TD run by McDowell and a touchdown run by Chris McKay Jr. for a 28-7 halftime lead. The longest of those four scores was a 7-yard run by McDowell.

Maine was the first to score in the second half, on a 26-yard connection from Derek Robertson to Jamie Lamson. Campbell then went up 34-14 when Williams threw 33 yards to Jalen Kelsey late in the third quarter.

Robertson added fourth-quarter touchdown passes of 33 and 18 yards to Rohan Jones but threw an interception on Maine’s final possession.

Playing from behind for so much of the game, Robertson attempted 51 passes, completing 35 for a career-high 490 yards. He had four touchdown passes and threw two interceptions. Joe Gillette had six receptions for 135 yards. Maine had only 12 rushing attempts for 6 yards.

Williams was 26-of-33 passing for 242 yards with two touchdowns and McDowell ran for 114 yards on 26 carries.

