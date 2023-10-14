Williams’ 3 passing TDs help Mississippi Valley State end five-game skid with win over UAPB

Itta Bena, Miss. (AP) — Ty’Jarian Williams threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns and Mississippi Valley State never trailed…

Itta Bena, Miss. (AP) — Ty’Jarian Williams threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns and Mississippi Valley State never trailed in its 42-17 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Saturday.

Williams threw a 35-yard score to Kerrick Ross for the game’s first score, a 14-yarder to Kobe Chambers for a 14-3 lead and a 3-yarder to Jaxson Davis to make it 21-10 with 6:21 to play in the third quarter.

Mississippi Valley State (1-5, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) ended a five-game losing streak.

Chancellor Edwards went 9-for-11 passing for 72 yards and two touchdowns for the Lions (1-5, 0-3). Kierstan Rogers carried it 10 times for 108 yards.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.