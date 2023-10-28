Vaughn catches game-winning touchdown in overtime as North Dakota beats Indiana State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster found tight end Quincy Vaughn wide open for a game-winning 15-yard touchdown in…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster found tight end Quincy Vaughn wide open for a game-winning 15-yard touchdown in overtime to help North Dakota beat winless Indiana State 36-33 on Saturday.

North Dakota trailed 30-27 with 47 seconds left in regulation. But Schuster had a 21-yard run and a 25-yard completion on back-to-back plays to set up freshman C.J. Elrichs’ 32-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to force overtime.

North Dakota’s defense started overtime by holding Indiana State to just four yards in three plays before a 39-yard field goal gave the Sycamore the lead. The Fighting Hawks converted a third and short in overtime, helped by 9-yard run by Isaiah Smith on second down.

Smith had a 3-yard touchdown — aided by his 73-yard run earlier in the drive — for a 27-16 lead with 4:37 left in the fourth. Indiana State then scored 14 straight points to take the late lead.

Schuster was 25 of 34 for 273 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for North Dakota (5-3, 3-2). Smith had 11 carries for 109 yards and a score. Bo Belquist caught seven passes for 89 yards and two TDs.

Cade Chambers and Elijah Owens combined for 19-of-34 passing for 245 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Indiana State (0-8, 0-5). Justin Dinka rushed for two touchdowns and Harry Van Dyne had 110 yards receiving.

