Tribe grabs lead late, blocks FG try to beat Monmouth 31-28, snap 3-game losing streak

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson’s 10-yard touchdown pass to JT Mayo gave William & Mary the lead and Gent Veizi blocked a field-goal attempt with three seconds remaining to preserve a 31-28 win over Monmouth on Saturday.

After Wilson found Mayo for the go-ahead score with 6:14 left, the Hawks (3-5, 2-3 Coastal Athletic Association) drove 77 yards on 12 plays before Veizi blocked Vincenzo Rea’s 27-yard try and the Tribe (5-3, 3-2) snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Tribe led 21-7 at halftime before Monmouth rallied to take a 28-24 lead on Marquez McCray’s 16-yard TD pass to Dymere Miller with 9:20 remaining.

Wilson was 24-of-33 passing for 283 yards and two touchdowns. Malachi Imoh rushed for 112 yards and a score on 15 carries and added 27 yards receiving, including a TD. Sean McElwain had six catches for 113 yards for the Tribe, ranked 24th in the FCS coaches poll.

Monmouth’s Jaden Shirden rushed for 251 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries including a 75-yard score late in the third quarter.

