No. 7 Washington holds off No. 8 Oregon 36-33 to remain unbeaten

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 1:38 remaining after another debatable fourth-down decision by Oregon, and Camden Lewis missed a 43-yard field goal attempt on the final play as No. 7 Washington held off No. 8 Oregon 36-33 on Saturday in another wild chapter to their heated rivalry.

Penix needed just two plays to go 53 yards in 33 seconds after Oregon was stopped on foruth-and-3 at the Washington 47 with 2:11 remaining. Penix threw a 35-yard strike to Ja’Lynn Polk between two defenders, then hit Odunze on a back-shoulder throw at the goal line to give Washington (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) the lead.

It was Penix’s fourth touchdown pass of the game and his second time connecting with Odunze, who had eight catches for 128 yards.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix had one last chance to get the Ducks (5-1, 2-1) into field goal range and reached the Washington 25 with 17 seconds left. Nix missed with his next two passes and on the final play of the game Lewis push the kick to the right setting off a wild celebration of purpled-clad fans pouring onto the field.

No. 1 GEORGIA 37, VANDERBILT 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 261 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score as top-ranked Georgia shook off both an early kickoff and losing star tight end Brock Bowers to a left foot injury before halftime in beating Vanderbilt.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) extended its school record and longest active FBS winning streak to 24 consecutive games, and tied the school record for consecutive SEC wins at 23, first set between 1980 and 1983.

Bowers hurt his left foot midway through the second quarter, not that it mattered as Georgia scored 27 straight points to take control.

Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4) lost its sixth straight overall and sixth consecutive to Georgia.

No. 2 MICHIGAN 52, INDIANA 7

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw a tiebreaking, 2-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson late in the first half and Michigan pulled away to pummel Indiana.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) started slow, punting after losing 8 yards on their first two possessions and giving up the game’s first touchdown. They closed strong, scoring 52 straight points to win another lopsided game against an overmatched opponent.

The Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3) took a 7-0 late late in the first quarter when Brendan Sorsby threw a lateral out wide to Donaven McCulley and the receiver heaved a 44-yard pass to Jaylin Lucas, who was wide open against a defense that was fooled by the trick play.

Indiana didn’t do much offensively the rest of the cold, wet and windy afternoon and simply couldn’t slow down McCarthy and Co.

No. 3 OHIO STATE 41, PURDUE 7

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kyle McCord threw three touchdown passes and Dallan Hayden rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown in relief of an injury depleted running backs room, helping Ohio State rout Purdue.

The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) won their first road game in the series since 2013 and earned their second victory at Ross-Ade Stadium since 2007.

Purdue (2-4, 1-3) has lost two straight and four of five, this one against a severely short-handed Ohio State offense.

Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Henderson and receiver Emeka Egbuka all sat out with injuries. The Buckeyes then lost running back Chip Trayanum in the first quarter after taking a big hit and stumbling as he walked across the field

No. 4 FLORIDA STATE 41, SYRACUSE 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis ran for two touchdowns and tossed a 56-yard scoring pass to Keon Coleman as Florida State routed Syracuse, the Seminoles’ 12th consecutive win.

Travis completed 23 of 37 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown, shaking off an apparent injury to his non-throwing (left) hand in the second quarter.

Lawrance Toafili had a 50-yard touchdown and finished with seven carries for 93 yards. Trey Benson added 14 carries for 74 yards as Florida State (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) surpassed the 30-point mark for a 12th straight game.

Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader completed 9 of 21 passes for 99 yards but was ineffective on the ground and netted minus-10 yards when factoring in sacks on seven carries.

LeQuint Allen had 19 carries for 110 yards for Syracuse (4-3, 0-3 ACC).

No. 6 PENN STATE 63, UMASS 0

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Drew Allar threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Penn State past UMass.

Theo Johnson caught two touchdowns, Tyler Warren, Kaytron Allen, Trey Potts and Beau Pribula scored and Daequan Hardy returned two punts for touchdowns to lead the Nittany Lions to their 11th-straight win dating to last season.

Coming off a bye week, and with next week’s trip to No. 3 Ohio State looming, Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) recovered from a sloppy start in a cold downpour at Beaver Stadium.

No. 21 NOTRE DAME 48, No. 10 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 20

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Watts intercepted two off Caleb Williams’ passes and returned a fumble for a touchdown as Notre Dame harassed the Heisman Trophy winner and handed Southern California its first loss.

Having lost twice in the three games, the Fighting Irish (6-2) bounced back against their longtime rivals. Watts had two of Notre Dame’s three first-half picks against Williams and then a 15-yard scoop-and-score with 3:27 left.

Benjamin Morrison had Notre Dame’s other interception of the half, leading to Audric Estime’s 1-yard plunge that put Notre Dame ahead 24-3. A week after wiping out a 17-point deficit to beat Arizona in overtime, the Trojans (6-1) had no such comeback in them.

Williams was sacked four times and finished with 199 yards passing and a TD.

No. 11 ALABAMA 24, ARKANSAS 21

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a third, and Alabama survived a second-half Arkansas rally in a victory over the Razorbacks.

The Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) blew most of an 18-point third-quarter lead before summoning a big final drive to keep KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks offense off the field at the end,

The Tide remained the only SEC West team without a league loss, but they’re not coming in dominant fashion. Alabama had to recover a late onside kick to hold on for a 26-20 win over Texas A&M a week ago. This time the offense recovered from three straight three-and-out possessions to milk the final 5:19 off the clock.

The Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4) dropped their fifth straight game but not before putting a scare into the Tide.

No. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 41, No. 25 MIAMI 31

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Devontez “Tez” Walker snagged three of Drake Maye’s four touchdown passes and North Carolina beat Miami.

Walker had 132 yards on his six catches in his first start for the Tar Heels (6-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), with that start having been delayed after a long eligibility fight with the NCAA that cost the Kent State transfer the first four games. Omarion Hampton scored two short TDs — one on the ground, one through the air — to go with 197 yards rushing, including a 60-yarder with UNC working on the clock in the fourth quarter with a two-touchdown lead.

Maye threw for 273 yards and overcame early pressure. Tyler Van Dyke threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns for Miami (4-2, 0-2).

PITTSBURGH 38, No. 14 LOUISVILLE 21

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Christian Veilleux threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start and M.J. Devonshire returned an interception 86 yards for a game-tilting score late in the third quarter as Pittsburgh upset Louisville.

The Cardinals (6-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) stumbled a week after an impressive victory over Notre Dame. Louisville turned it over three times while playing most of the game without star running back Jawhar Jordan, who missed all but a handful of plays with an injury.

C’Bo Flemister ran for two scores for Pitt (2-4, 1-2), which snapped a four-game losing streak by returning to a formula that has worked so well for the program during head coach Pat Narduzzi’s nine seasons. The Panthers pressured Jack Plummer relentlessly, sacking him three times and forcing him into mistakes.

No. 15 OREGON STATE 36, No. 18 UCLA 24

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown late in the first half and Oregon State overcame UCLA’s stalwart defense.

DJ Uiagalelei went 14 for 24 and threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns, and Atticus Sappington kicked three field goals for the Beavers (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12). Jack Velling caught three passes for 83 yards and two scores.

Freshman Dante Moore was 15 of 34 for 168 yards and a touchdown pass for UCLA (4-2. 1-2), but threw three interceptions — including the one that Cooper ran back for a score.

No. 16 UTAH 34, CALIFORNIA 14

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sione Vaki ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Ja’Quinden Jackson rushed for 94 yards and a score to lead Utah past California.

Bryson Barnes threw for 128 yards and ran for 50 more and a touchdown for the Utes (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12).

Vaki, who also is Utah’s starting strong safety, averaged 10.5 yards per carry as the Utahs amassed a season-high 317 rushing yards.

Fernando Mendoza threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start for Cal (3-4, 1-2).

No. 17 DUKE 24, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 3

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Henry Belin IV threw two touchdown passes in his first career start and Duke benefitted from a dominant defensive performance to beat North Carolina State 24-3.

The Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) limited N.C. State (4-3, 1-2) to 301 yards of total offense.

Duke’s Jordan Waters rushed for 123 yards on 13 carries, the highlight an 83-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Belin was filling in for Riley Leonard, who wasn’t in uniform after suffering an ankle injury in the final seconds of a loss to Notre Dame two weeks agor. Belin, a redshirt freshman, completed 4 of 12 passes for 107 yards with an interception.

No. 19 TENNESSEE 20, TEXAS A&M 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dee Williams returned a punt 39 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to put Tennessee ahead for the first time and the Volunteers shut down Texas A&M the rest of the way.

Vols punter Jackson Ross backed up the Aggies to the 1, with a three-and-out setting up Williams for the pivotal return.

Jaylen Wright rushed for 136 yards for the Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference). The victory was sealed when Gabe Jeudy-Lalley picked off a pass and returned it to the A&M 6 to set up a field goal.

Max Johnson threw two interceptions for Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2). The Aggies were 5 of 15 on third-down conversions.

ARIZONA 44, No. 19 WASHINGTON STATE 6

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Fifita threw for 342 yards, Jonah Coleman had 168 yards and three rushing touchdowns and Arizona forced three turnovers to rout Washington State.

The Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) scored 44 straight points to break through in a big way after nearly upsetting top-10 teams the last two weeks.

Fifita started his third straight game in place of the injured Jayden de Laura, a former Washington State quarterback. He was masterful from the start against the Cougars, who dropped their second consecutive game after starting 4-0 and reaching No. 13 in the AP Top 25.

Fifita was 34-of-43 passing, but didn’t throw for any touchdowns. All of Arizona’s scores came on the ground. Coleman scored on runs of 1, 1 and 23 yards. Rayshon Luke rushed for 70 yards, including a 40-yarder for a score, and DJ Williams scored from 15 yards. Coleman had four catches for 98 yards.

The Cougars (4-2, 1-2) scored on Nakia Watson’s 1-yard run on their first drive.

No. 22 LSU 48, AUBURN 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels accounted for 418 yards and passed for three touchdowns and LSU raced to an early double-digit lead that it never relinquished against Auburn.

Daniels was 20 of 27 for 325 yards and rushed for 93 yards. Kyren Lacy had the most productive game of his career, catching four passes for 111 yards and a TD. Daniels also threw touchdown passes to Malik Nabers and Josh Williams.

John Emery Jr., Logan Diggs and Williams each rushed for short touchdowns as LSU (5-2, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) scored at least 48 points for a third straight week. Auburn (3-3, 0-3) finished with 293 total yards.

OKLAHOMA STATE 39, No. 23 KANSAS 32

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ollie Gordon II gained 284 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns to help Oklahoma State defeat Kansas.

Gordon ran for a career-high 168 yards and caught six passes for a career-best 116. He became the first Oklahoma State player since Gerald Hudson in 1989 to have at least 100 yards rushing and receiving in a game.

Alan Bowman passed for 336 yards and two touchdowns, Rashod Owens had career highs of nine catches and 112 yards and Brennan Presley caught a touchdown pass and ran for the go-ahead score with 2:32 remaining for Oklahoma State (4-2, 2-1 Big 12). The Cowboys gained 554 yards to win their second straight after upsetting Kansas State last Friday.

Kansas (5-2, 2-2) was without quarterback Jalon Daniels for the third straight game because of a back injury.

MISSOURI 38, No. 24 KENTUCKY 21

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Brady Cook threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Missouri scored on a fake punt during a 20-point outburst against Kentucky.

A week after allowing 14 points in the final three minutes of a 49-39 loss to No. 23 LSU, the Tigers (6-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) trailed the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) 14-0 before seizing the momentum in the second quarter with trickery. Luke Bauer looked ready to punt before stepping back and lobbing a pass down the left sideline to Marquis Johnson for a 39-yard touchdown. Williams had a step on Kentucky’s Andru Williams and sprinted in for the easy score.

