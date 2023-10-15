Thompkins runs for 118 yards, Hastings throws for 2 TDs; UC Davis beats Weber State 17-16

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Trent Thompkins ran 24 times for 116 yards, Miles Hastings threw two touchdown passes and UC…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Trent Thompkins ran 24 times for 116 yards, Miles Hastings threw two touchdown passes and UC Davis beat Weber State 17-16 Saturday night.

Hastings completed 22 of 34 for 184 with no interceptions. Samuel Gbatu Jr. finished with eight receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown for UC Davis (4-3, 2-2 Big Sky Conference).

Kyle Thompson kicked a 42-yard field goal to give Weber State (3-4, 1-3) a 3-0 lead, but UC Davis scored on each of its next two possessions to take the lead for good. Hastings led a 10-play, 75-yard drive that made it 7-3 when he hit Chaz Davis for a 6-yard touchdown with 2:32 left in the first quarter and, after a Wildcats fumble, Hastings threw a 10-yard TD pass to Gbatu with 12:07 to go in the second.

Thompson made a 51-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, Hunter Ridley connected from 41-yards out to make it 17-13 going into the fourth and Thompson added a 30-yarder with 7:37 to play that capped the scoring.

Weber State’s Richie Munoz was 15-of-30 passing for 138 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kris Jackson that made it 14-10 with 15 seconds left in the first half. Jackson led the Wildcats with 59 yards rushing on 12 carries.

