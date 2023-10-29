Talton’s 4 FGs, Toney’s pick-6 help Nevada beat New Mexico 34-24

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Brandon Talton kicked field goals of 34, 47, 52 and 22 yards, Richard Toney Jr. returned…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Brandon Talton kicked field goals of 34, 47, 52 and 22 yards, Richard Toney Jr. returned an interception 44 yards for a touchdowns and Nevada beat New Mexico 34-24 Saturday night.

Brendon Lewis completed 8 of 16 passes for 92 yards and added 64 yards rushing on 11 carries for Nevada (1-6, 1-2). The Wolf Pack, who beat San Diego State 6-0 last week to end a 16-game skid, has won back-to-back games for the first time since they won the first two games of the 2022 season.

Talton’s 47-yarder gave Nevada a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter and, two plays from scrimmage later, Toney’s pick-6 made it a two-score game. Jamaal Bell scored on a 9-yard run with nearly 4 minutes left in the first half and Lewis ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 21-0 at intermission.

Dylan Hopkins was 18-of-34 passing for 271 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for New Mexico (3-4, 1-2 Mountain West). Jeremiah Hixon finished with four receptions for 116 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown that trimmed the Lobos’ deficit to 14 points in the third quarter.

Dalevon Campbell had 79 yards on two receptions for Nevada.

Jacques Badolato-Birdsell scored on a 2-yard run that gave the Wolf Pack a 34-10 lead with 12 minutes to play.

Devon Dampier and Jacory Croskey-Merritt each added a short touchdown run for New Mexico in the fourth quarter.

