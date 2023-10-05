Tagovailoa and unbeaten Maryland get the stiffest test yet against the well-rested No. 4 Buckeyes

Maryland (5-0, 2-0) at No. 4 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Maryland (5-0, 2-0) at No. 4 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET (FOX)

Line: Ohio State by 19 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Ohio State leads 8-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Buckeyes sweated out a last-second win over Notre Dame on Sept. 23, then got an off week to prepare for a dangerous Maryland team led by fifth-year quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. The Terps are 5-0 for the first time since 2001 but facing No. 4 Ohio State in the raucous Horseshoe will be their first real test of the season. Tagovailoa has already thrown for 1,464 yards and 13 touchdowns and was named Big Ten offensive player of the week for his five-TD performance in last week’s 44-17 win over Indiana. Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is steadily improving in his first year as a starter. It helps that he is surrounded by offensive weapons.

KEY MATCHUP

Tagovailoa vs. the Ohio State defense. The Maryland quarterback has just about seen it all in the Big Ten. He’s completing about 67% of his passes this season and spreading it around, with six Terps recording at least 11 catches so far. Ohio State is allowing 149 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the country.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: LB Tommy Eichenberg is the leader of the Buckeyes defense and a tackling machine, piling up 25 stops, 19 of them solo. The defense is built around Eichenberg and fellow linebacker Steele Chambers, both in their fourth year in the program.

Maryland: WR Tai Felton caught seven passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns against Indiana last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Maryland has never beaten Ohio State in eight tries since 2014 when Maryland joined the Big Ten. … The Buckeyes are averaging 57.3 points per game in those games. … This is the first meeting of the two teams when both are undefeated. … Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s teams are 32-0 vs. unranked opponents. … Tagovailoa has been sacked just once in 169 pass attempts. … Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom recorded a career-high 13 tackles — seven solo — in the 17-14 win over Notre Dame. … Maryland has won each of its first five games of the season by at least 18 points for the first time ever. … Jeshaun Jones is Tagovailoa’s favorite target, averaging 16.8 yards per catch with 319 total yards and two touchdowns. He had six catches for 121 yards last week. … Dating to last season, the Terps defense has allowed 20 points or less for the last seven games, the longest current streak in the country.

____

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.