Syracuse and Virginia Tech look to enhance bowl aspirations when they meet on Thursday night

Syracuse (4-3, 0-3 Atlantic Coast) at Virginia Tech (3-4, 2-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Line: Virginia Tech by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Series Record: Syracuse leads 11-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

An opportunity for each team to improve its bowl prospects, with the Hokies holding a distinct advantage playing at home in front of what is certain to be a jacked up crowd. The three ACC losses suffered by the Orange have come in their last three games: against Clemson at home, at No. 17 North Carolina and at No. 4 Florida State.

KEY MATCHUP

Orange dual-threat QB Garrett Shrader against the Hokies defense. In their last meeting, Shrader threw a 45-yard TD pass to Damien Alford with 19 seconds left at Lane Stadium in a 41-36 Syracuse victory. Shrader threw for 236 yards and two TDs and ran for 174 yards and three more touchdowns in the game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Syracuse: RB LeQuint Allen Jr. Too much attention to containing Shrader could open things up for Allen. He’s got three 100-yard rushing efforts this season and has run for seven touchdowns. He’s also caught a team-best 23 passes, including a TD.

Virginia Tech: DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland leads the Hokies with seven sacks and was the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week after making six tackles, including four sacks, forcing a fumble and recovering one in a 30-13 win against Wake Forest.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Syracuse is in the midst of a 34-day stretch without playing a home game. … The Orange and Hokies have only played twice since Syracuse joined the ACC in 2013, and Syracuse has won them both. … The Orange have allowed only 12 kickoff return yards; Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten averages 31.6 yards on returns with one TD. … Hokies hybrid LB/DB Keonta Jenkins has forced four fumbles this season. … Hokies QB Kyron Dromes ran for 59 yards and passed for 321 more in the win against Wake Forest. … Virginia Tech is 23-12 in Thursday night games.

