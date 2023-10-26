Sun Belt East Division upper hand among the carrots when Old Dominion visits No. 25 James Madison

Old Dominion (4-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) at No. 25 James Madison (7-0, 4-0), Saturday at 8 p.m. (ESPNU). Line: James…

Old Dominion (4-3, 3-1 Sun Belt) at No. 25 James Madison (7-0, 4-0), Saturday at 8 p.m. (ESPNU).

Line: James Madison by 17 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Series Record: Old Dominion leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The winner would have a leg up in the Sun Belt’s East Division standings although, like last year, the Dukes are ineligible for a berth in the championship game as division champs as they complete their transition to the Bowl Subdivision.

KEY MATCHUP

Old Dominion’s running game against the Dukes’ defense. James Madison has held every opponent under 100 net rushing yards during its 10-game winning streak counting the adjustment for yards lost on sacks. The Monarchs’ Kadarius Calloway and Keshawn Wicks combined for 186 rushing yards and scored all three touchdowns in the Monarchs’ 28-21 victory against Appalachian State last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Od Dominion: LB Jason Henderson. He led the country in tackles last season with 186 and leads again with 108 (15.4 per game), including 13 tackles for a loss. His presence could force James Madison into adjustments if they can’t contain him.

James Madison: QB Jordan McCloud. He’s completed 65.1% of his throws with 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He threw for four TDs and ran for two in the Dukes’ 45-38 win at Utah State. His ability to avoid turnovers will be key.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Old Dominion is playing on the road for the third time in its last four games. … ODU has 19 new transfers from four-year schools on its roster this season. … ODU QB Grant Wilson transferred from Fordham, whose former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kevin Decker and offensive line coach Alex Huettel are also new to the ODU staff. … James Madison won 37-3 last year in Norfolk, its first win in three tries against the Monarchs. … The Dukes made their debut in the AP Top 25 last season and lost their next three games. … This year marks the first time JMU is ranked in both the AP and coaches’ polls. They are No. 25 in each.

