Stanford looks to build on epic comeback when the Cardinal host No. 25 UCLA

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — When coach Troy Taylor arrived at Stanford, he knew it would be a challenge to rebuild…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — When coach Troy Taylor arrived at Stanford, he knew it would be a challenge to rebuild a program coming off back-to-back three-win seasons.

Year one hasn’t been smooth so far for Taylor and the Cardinal but they got something positive to build off after last week’s school-record comeback from 29 points down to beat Colorado on Joshua Karty’s game-winning field goal in double overtime.

“Once it goes through and the game’s over, then it all kinds of hits you,” Taylor said. “Then you just enjoy watching everybody being so happy. Then you try to breathe it in as much as possible because you realize how unique it is to be able to come back on the road. It is significant. It’s one of those things that you’ll remember it your entire life.”

But the Cardinal (2-4, 1-3 Pac-12) know they can’t bask in the glow of that victory for long with another tough test upcoming in the loaded Pac-12 with a visit from No. 25 UCLA (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday night.

That’s why Taylor was so encouraged that he saw no change in the approach from his players when they began preparing for the Bruins.

“Our guys have been the same,” Taylor said. “That’s been their strength really, is every day they come in, they bring the same energy and the same focus. I haven’t seen seen any difference.”

Stanford fell into a 29-0 hole against Colorado before rallying in the second half. The Cardinal scored five touchdowns to open the half with Ashton Daniels repeatedly finding Elic Ayomanor for big plays.

Stanford scored on all eight possessions after halftime.

“As bad as the first half was for them, the second half just steamrolled the other way for them,” Bruins coach Chip Kelly said.

Kelly has his own concerns this week in getting talented freshman quarterback Dante Moore to cut down on his mistakes.

Moore threw a pick-6 for the third straight game and has five interceptions in all the past two weeks, including three in the loss at Oregon State last week.

“We’re playing well on the defensive side of the ball. In the two games we’ve lost, it’s been the turnovers,” Kelly said. “That has to get fixed.”

DAZZLING DANIELS

Daniels didn’t start last week but was excellent in the comeback. He finished with 396 yards passing and four TDs for the most productive game for a Stanford quarterback in three years. But repeating that against the Bruins will be a far tougher challenge with a defensive line led by Laiatu Latu and twins Grayson and Gabriel Murphy.

“They’re some of the best pass rushers that we’ve seen the entire year,” Taylor said. “They’re very multiple in terms of being in pressures in attacking you. It’s a challenge.”

ON THE GROUND

While Moore struggled last week, the Bruins did get good production on the ground with Carson Steele rushing for 110 yards and backup quarterback Collin Schlee adding 80 more on six carries. But Kelly said he felt there should have been even more.

“I think there were flashes and there were times we looked really, really good,” Kelly said. “And there were other times when, for lack of a better term, we left some meat on the bone.”

EXCELLENT ELIC

The star for Stanford last week was Ayomanor, who had all 13 of his catches for 294 yards and three TDs after halftime. Ayomanor scored on a 97-yard catch and run and then made the highlight of the game with his helmet catch TD in overtime over Travis Hunter.

Ayomanor came into the game with only 15 career catches but set the school record for yards receiving in a game.

GOODBYE RIVALRY

The Bruins and Cardinal have played every year except one since the end of World War II but this could be the last meeting for the in-state rivals for quite a while. UCLA is heading to the Big Ten next season and Stanford will be in the ACC.

UCLA has a 47-43-3 advantage in the rivalry after winning three of the past four meetings. Stanford had won 11 in a row before then.

“It’s all sad,” Kelly said. “I have feelings on the whole thing. I think that we should all still be together. Some people should be able to work that out.”

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.